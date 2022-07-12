Santander Brasil grants green financing of R$60 million to BSBIOS

Santander Brasil granted R$ 60 million with an ESG commitment to BSBIOS, the largest biodiesel producer in Brazil. The amount will be offset by the expansion of the social project for the collection of used cooking oil (UCO) in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul. The initiative will reduce the environmental impact caused by improper disposal of waste in the environment and will increase the income of families that are already part of the municipality’s recycling cooperative by 15%. The residue is used as raw material for the production of biodiesel, at the BSBIOS unit, in the city itself.

The ESG Linked Loan line is a model in which Santander offers the benefit of lowering the interest rate linked to the achievement of targets for environmental, social and governance indicators pre-established in the contract. The Bank is a pioneer in the lending market linked to sustainability indicators in Brazil. “We have been investing more and more in green products and incentives, like the one for BSBIOS. We closely monitor the proposals, always considering the reality of each business, so that there is progress in its socio-environmental indicators”, highlights Carolina Learth, Sustainability leader at Santander Brasil.

“Green” financing was a natural path for BSBIOS, which already has in its DNA the purpose of practicing sustainable development through agribusiness and renewable energies. One of its main goals is to become one of the three largest producers of biofuels in the world and carbon neutral by 2030. “As a company that has sustainability as one of its values, we are happy to announce this partnership, which will certainly have many positive impacts for the environment, for social inclusion and for the generation of income for the local economy”, highlighted Erasmo Carlos Battistella, President of BSBIOS.

The company uses animal fats, soy oil and UCO as raw materials for the production of biodiesel. Approximately 40% of the raw materials used come from family farming, benefiting around 10,000 families of small rural producers.

In addition to two production units in the country, one in Passo Fundo (RS) and another in Marialva (PR), BSBIOS also has a production unit in Switzerland and is carrying out the project to build the Omega Green biorefinery in Paraguay, which will produce advanced biofuels from 2025. Recently, the company also announced the project to implement an ethanol production unit in Rio Grande do Sul.

In return for ESG funding, BSBIOS sought a local partnership, in Vila Popular, in Passo Fundo. The Cooperativa Amigos do Meio Ambiente (COAMA) already works with recyclers and has an environmental license to collect used cooking oil. The action will develop suppliers for the acquisition of UCO, from the public collection system, commercial establishments and residences.

The president of COAMA, Eva de Fátima Godois de Chaves and the vice-president, Aparecida Oliveira Sodré, highlighted the importance of the partnership. “This action is very important for all of us at the cooperative, for the company and especially for the environment. It is something that will certainly have a positive impact on our work and our income”, they highlighted.

The project foresees the installation of new collection points and the supply of equipment for packaging the collected oil. Support will also come in training in business management topics for cooperative members, through a company volunteer group, which will also provide support for articulation with the public and private sectors to expand the oil collection network. The idea is to involve the entire community in a great action of environmental education, generating engagement, bringing social gains and the sustainable development of the municipality.