Santos and Ricardo Goulart walk towards contract termination

Santos and Ricardo Goulart are on their way to agreeing an early termination of the contract valid until 2023. The expectation is for a definition soon. The number 10 has not even trained at CT Rei Pelé with his teammates. He was unlisted in the 1-0 win over Atlético-GO. The club’s justification was a “muscle discomfort”.

The desire to leave Santos came from Ricardo Goulart himself, after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira, in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. At the time he entered the end of the second half for penalties, hit the first charge and lost.

Apparently, this may have been the last touch of Ricardo Goulart’s ball with the Santos shirt. If the (probable) exit is confirmed, he will not be able to defend another team from the Brasileirão Serie A, as he played 11 games for Peixe-the limit is seven games.

Ricardo Goulart was hired as a strong reinforcement by Santos and the idea was to exploit his image through the marketing department. On the field there were four goals and three assists in 30 games.

