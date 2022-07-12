Santos seeks Emerson Leão as coordinator; former coach asks for time

Santos president Andres Rueda called Emerson Leão in recent days. The idea was to find out if the former Peixe coach would be willing to reinforce the football department of the Vila Belmiro club.

Looking for an executive and manager in the market, Santos thought of Leão as a kind of “coordinator”, as is Muricy Ramalho in São Paulo. Leão, however, asked for time to evaluate.

Santos’ priority is to find an executive and that definition of Emerson Leão will be left for later. Peixe has already received the “no” from two directors: Ricardo Moreira, from Orlando City, and Paulo Bracks, ex-Internacional. for what the UOL Esporte found, these were the only ones that received proposals until the publication of this report.

President Rueda has received many suggestions from businessmen and advisers in recent days and he evaluates them all. The idea is to find the new football “strong man” as soon as possible. With the executive defined, Santos will move on to the choice of the new coach. The manager would follow, also with the approval of the director.

Santos fired coach Fabián Bustos and received the resignation of Edu Dracena last Thursday (7th). Peixe will be managed by assistant Marcelo Fernandes against Corinthians, tomorrow, in Vila Belmiro, for the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.