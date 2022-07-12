São Paulo and Rogério Ceni agreed to renew

São Paulo and Rogério Ceni agreed this Tuesday afternoon (12), the renewal of the coach’s contract with the club. The bond now runs until December 2023.

“Happy for the management’s interest in continuing the work. We will be able to think and plan for the next year, and I am happy for the demonstration of confidence. I thank you from the heart”, said coach Rogério Ceni, through the official website of São Paulo.

In his two stints as coach of Tricolor, Ceni led the team in 94 games: with 43 wins, 29 draws and 22 defeats, in addition to the game led by assistant Charles Hembert, a 2-1 victory over Santos.

“Rogério Ceni’s connection with São Paulo Futebol Clube is undeniable. Even before taking up the position, he already believed that in case of a vacancy he would be the most suitable name to be the coach. He had been Brazilian champion for another club at the beginning management, and we had a positive work with Crespo. Afterwards, we were able to bring him in and develop an organized project”, stated the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares.

Since he returned, in October of last year, Rogério has led the team in 57 games, winning 28 victories, in addition to 16 draws. The team left the field defeated in 12 opportunities.

In 2021, when he returned in a critical situation, Ceni commanded São Paulo in 13 games, with five wins, three draws and five defeats. In 2022, there are 44 games, with 25 wins, 13 draws and 7 losses.

“The early renewal of Rogério and the coaching staff is nothing more than a demonstration of mutual trust in the work we all do on a daily basis,” said football director Carlos Belmonte.

So far in his career, Rogério won the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, in 2020, with Flamengo, and the Série B title, in 2018, with Fortaleza. In all, there were eight cups raised by the coach.