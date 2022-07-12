São Paulo announces renewal with Rogério Ceni until the end of 2023 | Sao Paulo

São Paulo announced the renewal of the contract with coach Rogério Ceni until the end of 2023. The coach had a bond with Tricolor until the end of this season. The club made a video to celebrate the deal ( look above ).

The coach was hired in October last year after Hernán Crespo was fired. This year, he was runner-up in São Paulo and qualified the team for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana and, in the fifth, he faces Palmeiras in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

– If there’s one thing I’ve done with a lot of dedication in my career, it’s defending the shirt, the colors of São Paulo. And that’s what I hope, to continue now from now until, I hope, until the end of 2023 – said Ceni.

This is Ceni’s second spell in charge of São Paulo. In 2017, the work lasted no more than seven months.

Since he returned it has been 57 games, 29 wins, 16 draws and 12 losses. In the classic against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship, Ceni was suspended and assistant Charles Hembert commanded the team.

The use of 60.2% is seen as very good by the board, which did not want to wait until close to the end of the contract to discuss the extension of the contract.

– Rogério Ceni knows our beloved Tricolor very well and does a quality job. There is nothing fairer than to continue with him in charge, and I am convinced that we will reap the rewards of this relationship. Now, let’s go ahead with our planning, showing the importance of thinking about the long term, even during a week with a classic – said Julio Casares to the club’s official website.

