São Paulo forwards the sale of Rigoni to the MLS team

O Sao Paulo forwarded the sale of Rigoni to Austin FC, an MLS team for US$4 million (approximately R$21.4 million at the current price). The information was first reported by ESPN and confirmed by THROW!.

As determined by the L!half of the amount will be paid at the time of purchase and the other half in January 2023. The player had a lower-than-expected income at Tricolor this season.

Rigoni ended 2021 as the team’s runner-up, with 11 goals. However, this year the situation was different. In 32 games, he scored just two, in addition to three assists – the last one still in the Campeonato Paulista, against Botafogo-SP. In some recent interviews with Rogério Ceni, the coach highlighted that the athlete was not showing confidence.

– He is a very good guy to get along with on a daily basis, always smiling, happy. Ambidextrous player, good finishing, he has all the fundamentals, he has the dribble. Bad times, everyone passes. Luciano gave an interview talking about it. He’s not so confident,” Ceni said.

As advanced by LANCE!, the board of São Paulo had already signaled positively to the poll that the striker received from football in the United States. The offer came from a group of entrepreneurs willing to take the player there. In addition to Rigoni, Gabriel Sara is also close to signing with another team – Norwich, England.