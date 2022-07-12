Scarpa had polls from other centres, but followed his desire to play in the Premier League

Gustavo Scarpa will leave Palmeiras at the end of this season and has already signed a pre-contract with Nottingham Forrest, from England. In this way, the THROW! tried to understand a little behind the scenes of the negotiation, which I will be made public last Sunday, but it has been building for a few months and ended up culminating in what the player wanted, which was to play in the Premier League.

Since last year, the midfielder has already indicated that he was interested in seeking a chance to play in European football. Verdão and the athlete’s staff always maintained a good relationship and communicated constantly on the subject. So much so that the Palmeiras leaders tried to renew and arrived at the best possible values ​​to keep the player, but they understood the option.

To the agents of the FFP Agency, who lead Scarpa’s career, the mission was to listen to the polls of the Old Continent, preferably the Premier League, considered the most important national championship in the world. But inquiries came from many other places, not just Europe but the Middle East as well.

Clubs from Spain, France and Portugal even probed the staff of the Palmeiras midfielder. As well as teams from the United States and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, an English team had been monitoring the situation of shirt 14 for a few months, but still needed to fulfill some objectives to be able to move forward in the conversations.

This was the case with Nottingham Forrest, which 23 years ago could not move up from the Championship to the Premier League. The club, twice champion of the Champions League, was interested in Gustavo Scarpa, however it depended on getting access to invest in hiring the midfielder. It was with the completion of the vacancy that the business intensified, the player was able to sign a pre-contract and they closed an agreement.

At Palmeiras, there is a notion that the salary offered was higher than what Scarpa accepted to play in England, but the athlete’s staff considered it a good value for both parties, mainly because it is a dream to be fulfilled by the player. , who will play the Premier League as he wanted from the beginning and will still fulfill half a year of his contract with Verdão, being able to win more titles.

It is worth remembering that the shirt number 14 will only introduce himself to the new club from January 2023, after the end of the Brazilian season and the opening of the winter transfer window in Europe. Until then he will fulfill his bond at Alviverde.

At 28 years old, Gustavo Scarpa has been at Palmeiras since 2018, where he has played 209 games, 39 goals and 51 assists so far. He was part of the conquests of the Brazilian Championship (2018), two Paulistas (2020 and 2022), two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), a Copa do Brasil (2020) and a Recopa Sudamericana (2022), in addition to the runner-up. world (2021).