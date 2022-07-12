Secret Service talks about leaked Hunter Biden photos and videos

The Secret Service confirmed on Monday that it is aware of reports that the contents of Hunter Biden’s iCloud account [filho do presidente dos EUA, Joe Biden] was hacked over the weekend, exposing alleged texts, photos and videos of the president’s son using drugs and engaging in other lewd and likely illegal activities.

4chan users claimed to have hacked Biden’s phone on Saturday night, posting photos on the site’s main political forum, according to the report. Washington Examiner. Part of the publications were removed from the page.

In a note sent to the National Review, the Secret Service said it is “aware” of “social media posts and allegations” about Biden, but is not in a position to “make public comment on possible investigative actions.”

One of the videos would show Biden measuring how much crack he would consume while talking to a prostitute. In another, Biden would descend from a waterslide naked. Text messages would allegedly show Hunter Biden claiming President Joe Biden had five guns in 2019 despite campaigning for gun control in the country. Many of the files posted by 4chan were found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop via an iPhone XS backup, according to the report. Washington Examiner.

Former Secret Service agent and cyber forensics expert Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos has previously said that the iPhone’s content is authentic. “Based on my analysis of the iPhone, I conclude the same results as my analysis of the MacBook Pro laptop hard drive and iCloud synced data. The person who owns and operates this iPhone XS is Robert Hunter Biden,” Dimitrelos said, according to the agency.

The abandoned laptop also previously revealed that the president knew about his son’s dealings with China, despite repeatedly claiming that he “never spoke” to him “about his business abroad.” Joe Biden left a voicemail on Hunter Biden’s phone after the New York Times broke a story in 2018 about his first child’s dealings with Chinese oil giant China Energy Company Limited (CEFC), as reported by the newspaper. daily mail.

“Hey honey, it’s Daddy. It’s 8:15 pm on Wednesday. As soon as you can, call me. Nothing urgent. I just want to talk to you,” the president said. “I liked the article that will appear in the Times tomorrow. I think you were clear. But anyway, if you can, give me a call. I love you,” he added.

the article of New York Times covered Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC, being arrested on a bribery charge, and mentioned that he met with Hunter Biden at a private meeting in 2017 in an attempt to secure a business partnership.

After the voicemail was published, the White House spokeswoman was pressured to comment on the president’s claims that he had never spoken to his son about foreign affairs. “So, if he said it himself, what the president said is what counts,” Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time.

*DIANA GLEBOVA is a writer for National Review Online.

©2022 National Review. Published with permission. original in english