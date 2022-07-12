See what each team needs to go to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

The eight classified for the quarter-final stage of the Copa do Brasil 2022 begin to be definitively known as early as this Tuesday (12). Full of regional and state classics, the round of 16 had a prevalence of home teams in the first leg.

Among the teams that got the advantage, Corinthians and América-MG have a bigger gap in the overall score in relation to Santos and Botafogo, respectively. Meanwhile, Flamengo and Cruzeiro scored a goal against Atlético-MG and Fluminense, in that order, and are looking to reverse the situation at home.

It is worth mentioning that the Copa do Brasil no longer has the criterion of goals scored away from home. Therefore, any goal scored by the visitors on the way out or back has no more weight in the tiebreaker. Any tie in the overall score will take the decision of the spot to penalties. Check out what each team needs to do:

Atletico PR vs Bahia

In the first leg, Athletico-PR beat Bahia, away from home, by 2 to 1. Therefore, any draw or victory guarantees Furacão in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Bahia team needs to win by two goals or more to qualify directly. The visitors’ triumph by a goal difference will take the decision to penalties.

Cruzeiro vs Fluminense

At Maracanã, Fluminense beat Cruzeiro, by 2 to 1. Therefore, a draw or a new victory guarantees Flu in the next phase. Meanwhile, the Fox tries to run from the loss and will need a triumph by two goals or more to move forward. Any result by a goal difference in favor of the miners will take the decision to the maximum penalties.

Goiás vs Atletico GO

Among the eight games in this phase of the Copa do Brasil, the classic from Goiás was the only one that ended without a goal. Now, whoever wins the return match will be in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, a new equality in the score will cause the decision on penalties.

Ceará vs Fortaleza

Playing at home in the first leg, Fortaleza opened a 2-0 lead with Yago Pikachu’s brilliance. Playing as a visitor at Arena Castelão in the return match, Leão do Pici can win, draw or even lose by a goal difference to go to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Vozão needs a triumph by three goals or more to dispatch the rival. Any score in favor of the home team with a difference of two goals will take the decision to penalties.

Santos x Corinthians

Among all the teams, Santos has the most complicated mission. After losing 4-0 in the first leg, in Itaquera, the team led by Marcelo Fernandes will need to win by five goals or more to eliminate the rival in normal time. A favorable result in four goals will send the decision to penalties. Meanwhile, Timão can settle for a win, a draw or even a defeat by three goals to go ahead.

Flamengo vs Atletico MG

In the first leg, Atlético-MG won 2-1 and went to Rio de Janeiro looking for a win or a draw to qualify. On the other hand, Flamengo needs to win by two goals or more to advance straight to the quarterfinals. A victory for Rubro-Negro by the minimum difference will take the decision to penalties.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo

As was the case in the decision of the Campeonato Paulista, São Paulo won the first leg at Morumbi, this time 1-0. Therefore, they go to Allianz Parque in search of a win or a draw to qualify. On the other hand, Verdão needs a triumph by two goals difference to reverse the scenario. Any minimum score favorable to Abel Ferreira’s team will lead to a penalty shootout.

Botafogo vs América MG

Playing at Independência, América-MG opened a 3-0 lead and arrived for the return match, being able to consider a victory, a draw or any defeat by two goals difference as a good result, as these guarantee the classification. Meanwhile, Botafogo need a four-goal advantage to avoid penalties. Any score in favor of the Cariocas with three goals difference will leave the decision of the spot in the penalty shootout.