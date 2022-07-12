Selena Gomez is snubbed at the 2022 Emmy for her performance in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | TV and Series

She stars in the comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”, which is up for best comedy series, but is not among the nominees in the genre’s leading actress category.

Co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are nominated for the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. In all, the series has been nominated 17 times.

“Only Murders in the Building” is set in a trendy New York building and tells the story of three podcast-addicted neighbors, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez).

They decide to investigate a crime after the police solve the case saying it was suicide and create their own podcast.

The series that mixes comedy with criminal investigation, romance and friendship is available on Star+ in Brazil. The second season premiered on June 28, with two episodes per week.

On Monday (11), Hulu, the platform that produces the series, announced that the third season is confirmed to Deadline.

The 2022 Emmy winners will be announced on September 12. More than 17,000 Television Academy members can vote for the awards.

Shows that could compete for this year’s award had to premiere between June 2021 and May 2022.

‘Succession’ leads Emmy 2022

2 of 2 ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Round 6’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Succession’ are among the series nominated for the Emmy 2022 – Photo: Disclosure ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Round 6’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Succession’ are among the series nominated for the Emmy 2022 – Photo: Disclosure

The Emmy, the main award of American television, announced the nominees on Tuesday (12). “Succession” leads with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 each.

“Only Murders in the Building” appears with 17 nominations and “Euphoria” had 16, including Zendaya, who is trying to win again as a drama series actress.

