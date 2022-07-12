“Send me away, I’ll sign anything, return the money”; Michael ‘delivers’ sad situation and Flamengo is quoted

Forward did very well at Mengão in the second half of last year and became a darling of the Nation

Michael is very dear to Flamengo fans. For the turnaround that happened, for the goals and for all the fun at Ninho do Urubu. The sprinter has fallen in favor with the Nation and is missing him. There is no corner available today in the cast that can do something similar and, even for that, the flamengo direction hired Everton Chives.

Mengão still wants another striker. Luis Henrique got very close, but the deal didn’t happen at the last minute. Thus, many fans want Michael’s return, who has not adapted to football in Saudi Arabia, feels sad and wants to return to Brazilian football anyway. This has had a lot of repercussions on the web.

In an interview with communicator Alê Oliveira, Micha recalled very curious situations with Jorge Jesus at Flamengo. When he was doing poorly on the field and also was not well mentally, he asked to leave and even talked about returning the money to leave “there”.

“(…) There was a day when I couldn’t concentrate (at Flamengo). I told him to send me away, I’ll sign anything, he wants me to return the money… I’ll do anything here, I just want to leave. He asked why, then I said it was like this, like this, like this. I told you everything. (…) Then he said: ‘Don’t worry, go to your house. Do you think only you have a problem? No, I have too. I’m a human being like you. Go to your house, tomorrow I’ll put you to play’. It was in the Fluminense game I think or Botafogo that I scored (…)”, said Michael.

Michael even revealed a resounding scolding that Jorge Jesus gave if he didn’t do what the commander was asking: “Then he said: ‘you’ll cut over here and dig in the second stick, let them sort themselves out’. He had Bruno (Henrique), he knew he jumps like a horse. Who scored the goal was Everton Ribeiro. Then he said this to me in my ear: ‘If you don’t do this, you don’t play with me anymore‘” (…)”, concluded.