Sheik accused of coupting Xuxa’s daughter speaks out

Francis da Silva said he offered a deal to Sasha Meneghel (Reproduction)

Francis was accused of carrying out a financial scam in

The “Cryptocurrency Sheik” denies having acted in a pyramid scheme

He worked at a company that offered Bitcoin lending

The daughter of singer and presenter Xuxa Meneghel, Sasha Meneghel, and her husband, gospel singer João Figueiredo, went to court alleging that they fell into a scam involving “Rental Coins”, a company that says “to make cryptocurrency loans and rentals and monetize the operation to its customers”.

The couple claims that they took a loss of R$ 1.2 million when investing in the company of Francisley Valdevino da Silva, from Curitiba, known as “Sheik of cryptocurrencies”.

A few days after the accusation, the “Sheik” granted an interview, for the first time, to the newspaper O Globo. At the time, he denied that the bitcoin loan, with rates that reached 13.5% per month of interest, is a pyramid in disguise.

“They always think it’s a pyramid, that it’s a coup. People, desperate, think they’ve lost their money. But Francis is in Brazil and works intensely, until Saturdays and Sundays, to normalize (payments). I declare everything I have. tax,” he told the vehicle.

Francis also stated that the problems in the business group started in 2021, but that he would only have become aware of the seriousness of the situation in May this year.

Scam in Sasha Meneghel was a millionaire

The accused also said that he intends to reimburse clients through investments in other segments, such as the offer of blockchain systems. Francis also stated that he no longer raises funds with bitcoin rentals.

About the controversy involving the daughter of Xuxa, the ‘Sheik’ regrets. “Sasha and João are extremely wonderful people. We tried three times to make a deal. I was upset, the attitude was strange. We had a personal friendship, but I don’t want to go into the details.”