Smallest apartment in New York has 5 m² and rents from R$ 7.3 thousand – Casa Vogue

After Hong Kong, New York ranks second in the ranking of the most expensive cities to live in the world. Like any large metropolis, the American city’s real estate market is extremely competitive, with many people looking for a home and little available. Such dispute makes peculiar situations happen. A good example is the advertisement for the smallest apartment in New York.

Located in St. Mark’s Place, on the Lower East Side, the smallest property in the city, was in evidence after real estate agent Erik Conover published details of the unit of just 5 m² on social media. The unit is equipped with a microwave, sink, vanity, mini-refrigerator, closet, and a small television. A suspended bed can be considered the bedroom, and a compact sofa can be inserted in the living room, as long as it is very compact. Did you miss a bathroom? Well, there are shared facilities in the halls of the building.

In addition to the intimidating size, the value of the rent also shocked social media. You have to pay US$ 1,400 a month, about R$ 7,300 at the current exchange rate, to rent the property.

Although the value for a property without a private bathroom may seem exorbitant for 5 m² of floor space, this is New York, where the average rent is US$ 4,000 (approximately R$ 21,000).

And you, would you live in the smallest apartment in New York? Watch the video here and draw your conclusions.