Solar panel giant wants to train entrepreneurs with an initial income of R$ 15 thousand – Victor Ximenes

“Ceará has not even started”. That’s how Carlos Kleber Pinho, a young entrepreneur from Ceará with a disruptive mindset and a staunch innovation enthusiast, defines, in an exclusive interview with this Column, the scenario of solar energy in the State, alluding to the enormous unexplored potential. Kleber is founder and CEO of I’m Energymanufacturer and distributor of equipment for solar generation.

Today, Ceará has just over 30 thousand units of its own generation of solar energy, which is considered negligible for what this market has to achieve in the future.

With the growing demand in the sector — driven, among other factors, by the exorbitant increases at energy bill and the fall in the prices of solar equipment —, the company had an expansion of 500% in 2021 and should reach revenue of BRL 2 billion this year, consolidating itself as one of the three largest in Brazil and the main one in the North/Northeast.

Investment of R$ 70 million in new complex

Recently, Sou moved to its new headquarters, a structure of 20 thousand square meters in Eusébio (Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza), which includes the factory and also the distribution center. The manufacturing area of ​​7,500 m² is the second largest in Brazil considering the companies in this segment. The project is still in progress.

In total, there will be BRL 70 million, of which R$ 15 million have already been contributed. There is a plan to add yet another battery factory, with an investment of R$ 10 million. Kleber says that this will be the biggest Innovation and Sustainability Complex from the country.

A decision taken in 2020 was crucial for Sou to reach its current level, with 14,000 customers and a national market share of 10% and a state market share of 70%. The company, says the CEO, in addition to acting as an assembler and distributor, also installed photovoltaic panels. Since then, he started to dedicate himself only to manufacturing and distribution, which, in the executive’s view, represented a turning point.

Initial income of BRL 15 thousand

The entrepreneur even sees in the installation service an ocean of opportunities that can generate social mobility for workers in Ceará and Brazil.

Carlos Kleber Pinho CEO of Sou Energy “Today, the unemployed have two main options: Ifood and Uber. Why not be a solar installer? We have our app (Sou Para Todos), in which he chooses the customer’s consumption and places the order on the spot. He defines the margin he wants to earn, the value of the sale, if the sale is on the card, if it is on the boleto and everything else”.

According to the executive, the remuneration of this activity is vastly higher compared to that of drivers and delivery men, for example.

“An installer manages to move from classes D and E to B in three months. It’s beautiful”, he says, explaining that it is possible, at first, to earn an income of R$ 15,000 net a month — an amount that can reach R$ 60 thousand.

Asked what it takes to become an installer, the executive is categorical: “Will. Only will.”

It is not necessary to have an initial capital or expertise, as Sou provides the necessary conditions for the first sales and also supports the qualification to undertake in the sector.

“In the last few days, I was thinking, what is my purpose as an entrepreneur? What does this company have of value to give to society? And I came to the conclusion that Sou Energy is a trainer of entrepreneurs. create this network of entrepreneurs”, he highlights, referring to the companies and professionals who are in charge of installing the panels.

One challenge is to transform the sale of solar kits, which used to be time-consuming and considered complex, into an agile and simple “door-to-door” trade, says the company’s commercial manager, Mário Viana. “With this, anyone who has the attitude to sell the product will have an incredible job opportunity”, he projects.

more affordable purchase

Carlos Kleber celebrates the cheapening of equipment, which is democratizing investments in energy production from the sun. He says that the desire for photovoltaic panels has even become a family aspiration.

“The father gives one part, the mother gives another part, the children help, they bring in the FGTS money and that’s it, the family has a good that will generate savings for the rest of their lives”.

Payback — that is, the financial return on investment — has never been lower, he says. It’s around three and a half to four years.

Carlos Kleber Pinho CEO of Sou Energy “Years ago, a popular car cost R$30,000 and a solar kit cost R$45,000. Today, the cheapest car costs less than R$60,000 and the kit is much cheaper. is that the installation of solar panels is a much more advantageous business, not least because the savings generated can help to buy a car in the future”.

Sou doesn’t just live in the sun. With Sou Tech, a technology arm, it is also a distributor of service robots, a unique product in Brazil, and will soon open up other high tech sectors.

“We are in a multibillion-dollar segment of solar energy, but Sou Energy is a single-product company. Our great desire is not to have just one product”, says Kleber.