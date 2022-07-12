Some technology companies have open positions: take advantage!

Some technology companies have bet on smart and sustainable actions and have job openings. Check out!

Although startups and technology companies are in a delicate moment, some of these companies have bet on smart and sustainable actions and are going against this decline. In this way, they are offering several job openings.

Idez, a fintech specialized in financial services for SMEs, is offering more than 10 vacancies, in the home office model, for various areas such as: UI and UX Designer, full developer, among others.

Doctoralia, the world’s largest healthcare platform, has more than 10 openings for talent acquisition coordinator, global import specialist, training and development specialist, sales consultant, among others.

Track.co, a specialist in Customer Experience performance indicators, has more openings for Facility Analyst, Marketing Analyst (Senior), Human Resources Internship, Backend Person Developer (Senior), among others. The vacancies are 100% remote and the employee has home office assistance, medical and dental insurance, day-off on birthdays, among other benefits.

Contbank, a fintech that offers financial and information products for micro, medium and small companies, has two opportunities open for Senior Back End Developer – Go Lang & MongoDB and one for Senior UX Designer.

upLexis, a technology company that structures big data information for compliance, regulatory and intelligence services projects, has opportunities in the Front End Lead and PHP Developer areas.

DIWE, specialized in profound marketing, has open positions in remote format for Head of Community Management, Community Manager and Planning Analyst. The company also has a talent bank to register.

SGA TI in Cloud, specialized in cloud technology solutions, data modernization and cybersecurity, has 6 vacancies open, all remotely. They are Marketing Analyst, Business Executive, Technology Analyst (Infra and Cloud Support), Infrastructure and Cloud Consultant, Infrastructure and Cloud Consultant – CX.

