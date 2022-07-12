SpaceX rocket explodes during live stream: ‘Assessing damage’, says Elon Musk

Starship was in the test phase; prototype aims to make human space travel more common and accessible

Replay/Youtube/NASASpaceflight

SpaceX rocket, owned by Elon Musk, explodes during test



A rocket developed by SpaceX, the billionaire’s company Elon Muskexploded on Monday, 11, at the factory, located in Texas USA. The test was being broadcast live on the channel NASA Spaceflight when it all happened. In video, it is possible to see the moment when the rocket explodes and the bang even shakes the cameras that recorded the operation. Questioned by the Reuters news agency, the company did not comment on the explosion of the Starship rocket, the center of Musk’s ambitions and whose aim is to make human space travel more common and accessible, or whether there will be an investigation. However, through Twitter, Musk commented on what happened. “Yes, it’s actually not good. The team is assessing the damage,” he wrote and added that “in the future, we will not be testing a series of 33 Raptor engines for use in the next orbital test flight.”