Sri Lanka: Understand the crisis that led to the invasion of the presidential palace and the fall of the government

Protesters storm presidential palace in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, south of India, has become the focus of news in recent days

The small island country of Sri Lanka, south of India, has made headlines around the world in recent days after a group of protesters stormed the presidential residence and set fire to the prime minister’s house to demand a change of government.

Footage broadcast around the world showed some of the protesters swimming in the presidential pool.

Although neither of the two politicians was threatened by the act, as they were not in their homes at the time of the invasions, the situation ended with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa saying he will step down.

“Rajapaksa has officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced,” said a statement from the prime minister’s office released on Monday.

