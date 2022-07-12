striker ‘buga’ and takes a goal from his own team; watch

Inexplicable, amazing, incredible, bizarre, unbelievable… any adjective of the type can be used to classify the move involving forward William Akio, from Valor FC, in the match played yesterday against HFX and valid for the Canadian Championship (watch below).

In the 17th minute of the opening period, when the game was 0-0, the 23-year-old’s team put in an offensive move that triggered one of the biggest missed goals in football history.

After a move on the left, attacking midfielder Alessandro Riggi received the ball inside the area and submitted it to Oxner’s goal. The goalkeeper, however, managed to “muffle” the kick when he left the goal and collided with the opponent.

In the fall, Riggi ended up inside the goal trying to get the rebound and saw the ball, slowly, heading towards the HFX nets.

The problem is that Akio, who was close to the play, bugged: he ran towards the goal and simply kicked the ball, which was already on the line, to the side.

At the moment of the weirdness, some Valor players asked the referee to score the goal, while others scolded the striker, who clearly showed embarrassment with the “feat”.

For Akio’s luck, the home team managed to open the scoring already in the 40th minute of the 2nd half and won the match 1-0 — the “striker-defender” ended, to the “relief” of the fans, substituted before that happen.

Watch the bid: