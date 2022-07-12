





‘Succession’ and HBO lead 2022 Emmy nominations Photo: Disclosure / HBO / Modern Popcorn

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of the United States announced on Tuesday (12/7) the nominees for its annual award, the Emmy Awards.

The biggest award in the American television and streaming industry consecrated several public favorites, such as Stranger Things, round 6 and euphoria. But the nomination champion was a critically beloved production, the drama Successionwhich reached 25 nominations for its 3rd season on HBO.

Among the comedies, the lead was with Ted Lassofrom Apple TV+, with 20 nominations, the same number that reached the most remembered miniseries, The White Lotusfrom HBO Max.

Other highlights of the selection were on account of the comedies hacks and Only Murders in the Buildingwith 17 nominations, and the drama euphoriawith 16. Additionally, four titles tied with 14 nominations each: Barry, dopesick, Break and round 6. Notably, of the productions cited only round 6 was launched by Netflix, the largest streaming platform in the world.

round 6, incidentally, became the first non-English language production nominated in the Best Drama Series category. But it wasn’t the only historic indication of the day. Zendaya also went down in history as the youngest actress to be nominated twice in her category, as well as the youngest producer to be nominated for an award for Best Series with euphoria.

The 74th Emmy Awards also re-established HBO’s reign, with 140 nominations (including HBO Max productions), after being surpassed by Netflix last year. This year, Netflix was farther away, with 105. Hulu (Star+ in Brazil) also had good results, with 58, and Apple TV+, with 51, growing significantly in relation to previous years.

Despite the amount of awards up for grabs, high-profile series were left out of the list, as were first-rate stars such as Nicole Kidman and even Selena Gomez, one of the favorites for Best Actress in a Comedy, who ended up snubbed despite the inclusion of her partners. in Only Murders in the BuildingSteven Martin and Martin Short, in the men’s category.

There was also no room for the cast of Stranger Things, despite Sadie Sink’s highly praised performance. The series got 13 nominations, but in technical categories.

It is worth remembering that Part 2 of Season 4 was for the Emmy 2023, as the award only considers episodes that premiered between June 1, 2021 and May 31 of this year in the United States. Therefore the boys also did not appear on the list.

See below for a list of the main award nominations. In addition to these, there are many others – such as editing, photography, makeup, etc -, in a total of 119 categories, which lead to the award being divided into three nights. The first two nights are dedicated to technical trophies and are scheduled for September 2nd and 3rd. The main Emmys will be handed out on September 12, at a gala ceremony in Los Angeles, but the address and host have not yet been announced.

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

Best Direction in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (A Hard Way To Go Episode)

Ben Stiller, “Rupture” (Episode The We We Are)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” (Episode Red Light, Green Light)

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (Episode All The Bells Say)

Cathy Yan, “Succession” (The Disruption Episode)

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” (Too Much Birthday Episode)

Karyn Kusama, “Yellowjackets” (Pilot Episode)

Best Writing in a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (Plan And Execution Episode)

Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (Episode A Hard Way To Go)

Dan Erickson, “Rupture” (Episode The We We Are)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” (One Lucky Day Episode)

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Episode All The Bells Say)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Episode F Sharp)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Pilot Episode)

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hack” (HBO)

“Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Direction in a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai, “Atlanta” (New Jazz Episode)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (Episode 710N)

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (There Will Be Blood Episode)

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show” (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day Episode)

Cherien Dabis, “Only Murders In The Building” (The Boy From 6B Episode)

Jamie Babbit, “Only Murders In The Building” (True Crime Episode)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (Episode No Weddings And A Funeral)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (Pilot Episode)

Duffy Boudreau, “Barry” (Episode 710N)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry” (Starting Now Episode)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (Episode The One, The Only)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” (True Crime Episode)

Jane Becker, “Ted Lasso” (Episode No Weddings And A Funeral)

Sarah Naftalis, “What We Do In The Shadows” (The Casino Episode)

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do In The Shadows” (The Wellness Center Episode)

Best Miniseries or Anthology Series

“Dope Sick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

best telefilm

“Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology

Toni Collette, “The Ladder”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Issac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Best Direction in a Miniseries or Movie

Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (The People vs. Purdue Pharma Episode)

Michael Showalter, “The Dropout” (Green Juice Episode)

Francesca Gregorini, “The Dropout” (Iron Sisters Episode)

John Wells, “Maid” (Sky Blue Episode)

Hiro Murai, “Station Eleven” (Wheel Of Fire Episode)

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Best Screenplay in a Miniseries or Movie

Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (The People vs. Purdue Pharma Episode)

Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” (Episode I’m In A Hurry)

Sarah Burgess, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Man Handled Episode)

Molly Smith Metzler, “Maid” (Snaps Episode)

Patrick Somerville, “Station Eleven” (Unbroken Circle)

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

best animation

“Arcane” (Episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Episode Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner)

“Rick And Morty” (Episode Mort Dinner Rick Andre)

“The Simpsons” (Pixelated And Afraid Episode)

“What If…?” (Episode What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?)

Best Pre-Recorded Variety Show

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga”

Live Variety Program

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes”

“Oscar”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent”

“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”

Best Sketch Series

“The Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

best talk show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Best Competition Reality

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Girls”

“Nailed It”

“Rupaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”