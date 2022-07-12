‘Succession’ leads Emmy nominations with 25, while ‘Round 6’ makes history – International

HBO’s “Succession” was this year’s standout among Emmy nominations, while “Round 6” became the first non-English-language drama series to be nominated for greater television glory, equivalent to an Oscar.

“Succession,” which tells the story of a wealthy and powerful family battling to inherit a media empire, topped the nominations among drama series, while “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” were the top nominees in the comedy categories. and limited series, with 20 nominations each.

Two other sitcoms, HBO’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” garnered 17 nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, with a ceremony scheduled for September 12 in Los Angeles.

“With productions at historic levels, the Academy received a record number of applications this season,” said Frank Scherma, CEO of the Television Academy.

“As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, artists and storytellers who are driving this platinum era of television,” said Scherma.

In the ‘Best Drama Series’ category with “Succession”, the violent South Korean satire “Round 6” follows the story of society outcasts competing for money in fatal versions of children’s games. Currently, the series is one of the largest audiences on Netflix.

“Round 6” also received many acting nominations, including best actor for Lee Jung-jae.

The groundbreaking series hopes to follow in the footsteps of the South Korean film “Parasite,” which shocked Hollywood in 2020, becoming the first non-English-language audiovisual work to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

In the running for the Emmy for best drama series are “Ozark”, “Better Call Saul” and “Stranger Things”.

“Succession” stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong will compete with Lee for the best actor in a drama series.

An Emmy-winning “Euphoria” star, Zendaya became the youngest actress to be nominated twice for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Category whose “The Morning Show” actress Jennifer Aniston lost to co-star Reese Witherspoon.

– HBO beats Netflix –

HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max win the cross-platform nomination battle, racking up 140 while Netflix has 105 nominations.

In the comedy categories, previous winners Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) will be nominated for best actor, as will Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Rachel Brosnahan. (“Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”) for best actress.

Already Selena Gomez was not part of the list of nominees for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building”, even though her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short received nominations.

Still, she made history as the second Latina to be nominated for a producer in the category.

Among the limited series, “The White Lotus,” starring Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, takes a satirical look at the hypocrisy and wealth among visitors to a luxury hotel in Hawaii and garnered eight nominations.

In other categories, superstars such as Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”) and Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) will be vying for the award for best actor in a limited series.

However, big names received notable omissions in the nominations for best actress in a limited series, including Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) and Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”).

Instead, the category will feature Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”), among others.

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast in the United States on NBC and Peacock.

