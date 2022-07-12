Synopsis and Review of A Gift for Helen

The American film A Gift for Helen falls into the romantic comedy and dramatic comedy genres, and airs at 3:30 pm on Globo.

This Tuesday (12), starting at 3:30 pm, Rede Globo should show the film Um Presente para Helen in the Afternoon Session. The 2004 American film falls into the romantic comedy and dramatic comedy genres. It is directed by Garry Marshall, and was written by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler.

Its cast includes the likes of Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, brothers Spencer and Abigail Breslin, and Helen Mirren. In total, the film grossed $37,486,512 in the United States. In foreign countries, it made US$ 12,232,099.

And so, in total, the film grossed a total of $49,718,611 on a budget of $50 million. In other words, the film became a box office failure. Additionally, A Gift for Helen received negative reviews from critics, which you can see below.

Synopsis for A Gift for Helen

Helen Harris is a single woman with a successful career in the fashion world and an overspending New York lifestyle. Her sister and brother-in-law die in a car accident, and she discovers that she has been named guardian to her three nephews. Now, Helen must decide between maintaining the same standard of living as before, or taking on the new responsibilities assigned to her new role in the family.

Trailer

Where to watch A Gift for Helen?

Interested in the movie, and won’t be able to watch it? Don’t worry. That said, as it is available on the STAR+ streaming platform.

critique

A gift for Helen received an unfavorable reaction from the critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received only 23% of 128 reviews. The critical consensus is as follows: “As shallow and stereotyped as a comedy.” Meanwhile, among the audience that watched the title, 61% liked it.

