Synthetic benchmarks reveal performance of Intel Arc A550M and A770M GPUs

In theory, the GPUs are up against the RTX 3050 Ti and 3070 for notebooks

We already know what the Intel Arc A730M GPU is capable of with the benchmark results released so far. While the rest of the lineup doesn’t arrive, Synthetic benchmarks of the A770M and A550M are floating around the internet. The first would be the top-of-the-line SKU of the first generation Alchemist, while the second is positioned as an intermediate within the lineup.

The benchmarks were published by the Twitter user named _rogame and, as expected, the Arc A550M has a lower performance than the A730M, the GPU with the most results disclosed so far. The benchmark in 3DMark Time Spy was done with the Intel driver’s Advanced Performance Optimizations enabled, although 3DMark does not recognize such optimization and does not list the result along with other GPUs.

The A550M scored 6017 points, 40% below the A730M, which is the SKU that is part of the top-of-the-line Alchemist generation lineup, even though it is the weakest so far. The performance puts Intel’s GPU close to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, which is also a mobile chip.

As for the top-of-the-line SKU, the 13244 A770M points in Fire Strike Extreme puts the GPU on an equal footing with the notebook RTX 3070. But, remembering that we are talking about synthetic benchmark, which does not reflect the real scenario running a game.

Intel GPUs reach up to the RTX 3060 in gaming right now

Previous leaks showed the A730M performing on par with the RTX 3070 in synthetic tests. Later, other gaming benchmarks revealed that the GPU performed as well as the RTX 3050, which is a significant difference.

Intel Arc GPU Line Will Support AMD’s Smart Access Storage Technology

Intel itself has already released the figures regarding the performance of the Arc A730M and A770M in games. Internal benchmarks should never be taken for granted, but the two GPUs have positioned themselves ahead of the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 for notebooks, respectively.

If the A7xx series is where the high-end first-gen Intel Arc GPUs fit in, we can assume that the company still doesn’t have something to compete in the high-end scene like the RTX 3070 GPUs or AMD Radeon RX 6700 and up.

Via: Videocardz