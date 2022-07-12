TCL announces 98-inch TV with QLED panel and 120 Hz, and other models in Brazil

This Monday (11), SEMP TCL launched nine models of smart TVs that will integrate the company’s national portfolio. The new products feature QLED and QLED Mini LED technologies and Google TV or Roku TV operating systems. The main highlight among the launches is the new TCL C735, with a QLED panel of 4K HDR resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 98 inches, being the largest TV available in the Brazilian market today, according to TCL.





Another model highlighted by the company is the 75-inch TCL X925 QLED Mini LED with IMAX Enhanced certification and 8K resolution that arrives in Brazil in a limited edition. Five of the nine new products already have Google TV incorporated. The new TCL TVs, from the P635 model, come with the AiPQ Engine Gen 2 processor and the brand promises to deliver more color and frame-by-frame contrast for different content, including upscaling technology to 4K resolution.

















SEMP and TCL 4K TVs are compatible with the High Dynamic Range standards that the market offers, such as HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG. Also today, the company announced a promotion with the raffle of more than 160 TVs to celebrate the releases. “TCL has developed a unique type of Mini LED that reduces the HALO effect and provides less light leakage to ensure a deep black, without interference from color images, in addition to having more local dimming zones. This is a great differential that we offer to consumers, so that they have the best experience with our products,” explained the director of Engineering and Product at SEMP TCL, Maximiliano Dominguez.

Check out all the models released by TCL today: TCL C735 QLED 4K Google TV – Available in 98”;

TCL X925 QLED 8K Mini LED – Available in 75”;

Mini LED – Available in 75”; TCL C835 QLED 4K Mini LED – Available in 65” and 75”;

Mini LED – Available in 65” and 75”; TCL P735 4K HDR – Available in 65” and 75”;

TCL P635 4K HDR – Available in 43”, 50” and 55”;

TCL RP630 4K LED Roku TV – Available in 50”;

Roku TV – Available in 50”; TCL RS530 Full HD Roku TV – Available in 32” and 43”;

SEMP RK 8600 4K LED Roku TV – Available in 50”;

Roku TV – Available in 50”; SEMP R6500 Full HD Roku TV – Available in 32” and 43”.

