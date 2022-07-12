Ten brands hold 82% of the PV inverter market share

A survey carried out by Wood Mackenziea research and consulting company in the renewable energy sector, pointed out that the top ten global PV inverter suppliers had 82% world market share in 2021.

It is a increase of two percentage points compared to the 2020 surveywhen these same companies had an 80% share.

“Despite rising raw material prices, supply chain challenges and delayed builds, global PV inverter shipments continue to rise and key suppliers become larger,” said Annie Rabi Bernard, research analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

According to the study, the growth of brands is directly related to the growth of European, Indian and Latin American marketswhere there was significant government support towards the global goals for the decarbonization of the planet.

In terms of geographic reach, Asia Pacific consumed more than half of last year’s global PV inverter shipments (116,064 MWac).

Shipments to China, India and Australia accounted for the increased demand, with Huawei and Sungrow maintaining their dominance in the region.

In Europe, in turn, it had a 23% share of the global market last year, with 50,770 shipments. The result increased local inverter shipping capacity by more than 17,000 MWac in 2021, a 52% growth over the previous year.

“Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, and Poland’s ambitious target of 7,300 MWac of solar PV by 2030 contributed to the significant increase”, highlights Wood Mackenzie.

The US, however, saw a small reduction of 360 MWac in inverter shipments and accounted for 14% of the global market share.

Supply chain constraints, record-high raw material costs and rising costs for developers contributed to the slight year-on-year decline.

Ranking of companies

For the seventh year in a row, Huawei and Sungrow continue to be the most active companies in the PV inverter market, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Huawei’s share remained stable at 23%, while Sungrow was in second place, with 21% growth compared to 2020.

Third-placed Growatt accounted for 7% of the market share, replacing SMA, which dropped to sixth position. Together, the first three companies (Huawei, Sungrow and Growatt) control half of the world’s PV inverter market.

GoodWe jumped four spots to fifth in 2021 due to large shipments to the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and South Korea. The company also saw the highest growth in shipments of nearly five times between the years 2019 and 2021.

Another highlight of the study was the entry, for the first time, of SolarEgde in the list of the ten largest brands in the global inverter market, due to the company’s penetration in the European market, especially Israel. Check out more details below.