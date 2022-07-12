Tesla cars may have Samsung cameras soon

Samsung will be the camera supplier for Tesla cars. The confirmation came from the South Korean giant itself, which already has a similar agreement with the automaker for the production of batteries. The details of the deal, however, are unknown.

Tesla currently uses cameras for its semi-autonomous driving systems, having abandoned the old LiDAR sensors commonly used in the automotive industry for this purpose. However, a series of problems with these features may have led Tesla to rethink its suppliers.

The ISOCELL Auto 4AC cameras, announced by Samsung last year, should be the ones of choice for Tesla cars. They have advanced technology designed for capturing images and locating obstacles, exactly as the Tesla Vision, the current system of the brand’s cars, needs.

Tesla’s driver assistance systems use cameras to detect obstacles (Image: Jonas Leupe/Unsplash/CC)

According to Samsung, the ISOCELL Auto 4AC is a 1/3.7” sensor with a resolution of 1280 x 960. One of its differentiators is the ISP, an integrated image processor that meets AEC-Q100 Grade 2 requirements, something that allows you, for example, to work in extreme temperature situations, both in the cold and in the heat.

Cybertruck could be the first

The upcoming Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla’s 100% electric pickup, is expected to be the automaker’s first car to use Samsung cameras. Production of the model should only start next year, after numerous delays.