The 50 best places in the world for 2022 (and 2 of them are in Portugal ❤️)

Prepare your credit card and your favorite booking platforms: the American magazine TIME has just released its list of the 50 best places in the world for 2022.

The list was compiled by its international network of correspondents and contributors, and, says TIME in a statement, “with an eye on those offering new and exciting experiences”.

The 50 destinations include both classic “big hits” and other less-explored places, but what unites them is that they are “thriving, growing and changing”, says TIME, “tracing a path to economic recovery. ” and “investing in sustainability”.

North America

In the United States, TIME is recommending West Coast centers for Portland, Oregonand San FranciscoFlorida’s trendy coast in Miamiand “Comeback City” by Michigan, in Detroit. The winter ski destination of Park Cityin Utah, also gets a nod.

In Canada, Torontocapital of Ontario, and the small surf town of tofinoin British Columbia, are the choices, and further north, Illuissatin Greenland, opens onto Disko Bay, the “Great Canyon of the Arctic Circle”.

The ever-popular beach destinations in Jamaica and gives Riviera Nayarit from Mexico are also part of the 2022 list.

South America

The city of jumpin the mountainous northwest of Argentina, and the village of El Chaltenin the country’s Los Glaciares National Park, caught TIME’s attention this year.

Rapa Nui of Chile – better known as Easter Island – and the Galapagos Islands from Ecuador are two volcanic wonders on the list.

the metropolises of Bogotain Colombia, and Sao Pauloin Brazil, are two more of TIME’s urban recommendations.

Europe

In Great Britain, the bucolic charms of the English county of Devon and from the city of Portreeon the Scottish Isle of Skye, give a thumbs up this year.

Western European cities marseille (France), Copenhagen (Denmark), Skellefteå (Sweden) and Valence (Spain), all receive a nod.

Then there is the Italian region of Calabriathe ancient Greek city of Thessalonikithe Portuguese region of Alentejo and the archipelago of Wood.

The small Czech ski resort of Dolni Morava and the Lithuanian fortress city of Kaunas complete the list, as does the historic splendor of the Turkish capital Istanbul.

Asia Pacific

the indians Kerala and Ahmedabad are among the Asian recommendations, as well as the Japanese islands of Setouchi and Kyushu.

The South Korean capital of Seoul is a top suggestion, as the Indonesian province of Bali and the central Philippine island of Boracay.

THE Great Barrier Reef of Australia and the port city of Fremantleas well as queenstown from New Zealand, an adventure sports center in the South Island, take positive reviews.

Finally, the Trans-Butanic Trail of the Bhutan and the historic Silk Road uzbekistan are some of the less traveled terrain in this year’s picks.

middle East

Qatar and its capital doha have everyone’s attention this year as they host the 2022 World Cup in December, while the destination for the emerging adventure ports of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates also receives distinction.

Africa

The Kenyan capital of nairobi and the Rwandan capital of Kigali are TIME’s urban choices for Africa. Franschhoekin South Africa, known for its wineries, and the Lower Zambezi National Park from Zambia are also recommended.

O Hwange National Park of Zimbabwe is the continent’s final selection.

the great beyond

For the more intrepid traveller, TIME 2022 picks also include the polar region of Arctic and the International Space Stationwhich fits right into the list of criteria for being in low earth orbit.

Madeira and Alentejo: what Time says

“This underexplored Portuguese island off the coast of Morocco is also an adventure lover’s dream”, writes TIME magazine about the Wood, defined as “the European tropics”. “The island is resplendent with natural wonders to explore, with opportunities for hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and diving.”

The magazine’s critics recommend “sunrise from the top of Pico Ruivo”, Madeira’s highest point, “or visit a waterfall along one of the island’s nature-filled levadas, footpaths adjacent to irrigation canals dating back to the 15th century.”

already the Alentejo is defined as an “idyllic getaway” and recommended as being “the most rural and least populated region in Portugal”, which “is dotted with picturesque towns separated by cork forests and olive groves.” And “its many new routes to go offer a contrast to its unhurried pace”.

TIME recommends visits to the new Berardo Estremoz Museum in Estremoz, the trail of the Serra de São Mamede Natural Park or the cities of Elvas and Évora, both classified by UNESCO as world heritage sites.

Top image: The bell tower in the city of Ponta do Sol, Madeira (Francisco Correia/Courtesy Visit Madeira)