The Gray Man Crushes James Bond With Jason Bourne, Says Star

Starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as spies at war, the gray man promises to be a real treat for action movie fans when it hits Netflix later this month, and star Regé-Jean Page is here to liven up the project even more. Official production notes for The Gray Man have actor Bridgerton comparing the gray man to not one, but two action movie icons: James Bond and Jason Bourne.

“There is no limit to the scope of this film. It’s a global travel adventure, but with spies, explosions, guns, plane crashes – there’s nothing that isn’t in this movie. There’s this ‘How is this guy still standing?’ factor and has that smooth suits and Bond factor sophistication. It has that hyper-real, hyper-violent Bourne factor. It just mixes it all up and makes something tastier, thanks to the marriage of all these elements. ”

Page, who is often at the top of the James Bond hopefuls list, claims that Netflix’s big-budget project “crushes” all the best elements of both films. James Bond and Jason Bourne, and while the two action heroes have become quite similar in modern years, the gray man could be the love child we’ve all been waiting for.

The Gray Man’s First Reactions Praise Netflix’s Big Budget

Netflix

While action fans await the release of the gray man later this month on Netflix (which will have a limited theatrical release later this week), some were lucky enough to enjoy the beautiful rivalry between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

“Russo_Brother’ #TheGrayMan has relentless, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets and brawn. Ryan Gosling and @ChrisEvans share excellent answers (and despicable facial hair!). Ana de Armas is hot and beautiful. Dhanush’s scenes are relentless and sharp,” said an audience member. another flame the gray man the best action ride on Netflix so far. so walk away Extraction and the old guard. “Netflix’s #TheGrayMan is a solid action thriller (the streamer’s best yet) with great performances from Gosling, Evans and Armas,” reads the initial reaction. “The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent, to say the least. Overall a winner.”

Finally, while Regé-Jean Page called the gray man James Bond meets Jason Bourne, that reaction goes for a slightly different flavor. “The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond meets The Fast and the Furious,” reads the reaction. “Super exciting action, massive scale and sets, solid, self-aware performances, consistent laughs, lots of fun. Gosling and Evans rule, great supporting cast, it’s a little obvious but never boring.”

Directed by The Russo Brothers and starring Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton, Callan Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky as Perini and DeObia Oparei alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page, the gray man is scheduled for a limited release on July 15, 2022, followed by its release on Netflix on July 22, 2022.