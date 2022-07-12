“The Gray Man” joins Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and opens in theaters this week￼￼

“The Gray Man” (2022) / Photography by Paul Abell/Netflix



PUB

The new action film directed by the Russo brothers stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the main roles and opens on July 14 in some US cinemasand then July 22 on Netflix.

“The Gray Man: The Hidden Agent” tells the story of former CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. Pulled out of federal prison and recruited by his mentor Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was tasked with spreading death with the backing of the US agency. However, in a twist of fate, Six has now become the target, pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA colleague who will stop at nothing to neutralize him. Fortunately, Six has the precious help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

“The Gray Man” / Photography by Paul Abell – Netflix

Ryan Gosling is “The Gray Man” and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in this thriller produced by Netflix and AGBO, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and featuring Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick , Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel “The Gray Man” by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi are producing, and Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff are executive producing. Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel.