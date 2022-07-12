those who do not update the data by 07/31 may lose help

Updating data from groups of households that receive the Brazil aid must take place until July 31 of this year. Otherwise, they may lose both the Auxílio Brasil and the electricity bill discounts offered by the program. Electricity Social Tariff (TSEE).

Read more: Payroll Loan Auxílio Brasil is approved; when will it be released?

The update must take place in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), being essential at this time for those who present inconsistencies in the information. The process of renewing the data of family members must take place in person at service centers in the municipality where the beneficiary resides.

CadÚnico update

Another group that also needs to regularize the situation is that of families with outdated personal information in CadÚnico, a process that must happen every two years.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, there are two deadlines for updating CadÚnico, namely:

Deadline for those who have problems registering: until 7/31

until 7/31 Deadline for those with an outdated registration: until 12/31

How to know who needs to update CadÚnico?

Those who want to know if they are on the list of beneficiaries who need to update the data with the government database can check their status on the Single Registration application or on the website cadunico.cidadania.gov.br.

On the page, the family representative can locate the service stations to facilitate the regularization process. For this, you must be logged into the Gov.br account.

In addition to the consultation, the government also notifies beneficiaries about the need to update via the application, in the case of Auxílio Brasil, or via the energy bill, in the case of those who participate in the Social Tariff.