To release Fausto Vera, Argentinos Juniors wants a higher value than that offered by Corinthians

Argentinos Juniors want 6.5 million euros (R$ 35.4 million, at the current price) to negotiate 80% of midfielder Fausto Vera. The value is greater than the 4 million euros (R$ 21.8 million, at the current price) offered by Corinthians to sign the player.

According to information obtained by THROW!, Timão may even increase the proposal for the Argentine midfielder, but it should not exceed 6 million euros (R$ 32.7 million, at the current price). There is optimism that the negotiations will reach a good number for both sides.

Genk, from Belgium, made a similar proposal to the Corinthians by Vera, but the white-and-white club has the help of the player’s representatives, who like the idea of ​​having him playing in Brazilian football.

The lack of defensive midfielders, with the recent injuries of Maycon and Paulinho, made the hiring of a new piece for the sector a priority for Corinthians. The second, by the way, will not play anymore this season because of the rupture of the collateral ligament in his left knee. The first is in a physical transition phase, but he was out of the most important games of the year so far, against Santos and Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, respectively, due to a grade three muscle injury. left thigh adductor.

Fausto Vera, 22, has been in the professional squad of Argentinos Juniors since 2019, when he was 19 years old. The midfielder is also a constant presence in Argentina’s youth teams, having played at the Tokyo Olympics, held last year, and the U-20 World Cup, held in 2019.