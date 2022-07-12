Topher Grace turns 44: See 10 productions with the actor

Photo 1 of 10 – A Night More Than Crazy (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – Infiltrated in the Klan (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 10 – Spider-Man 3 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – American Ultra: Armed and Hallucinating (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – In Good Company (Photo: Publicity) Photo 6 of 10 – The Wedding of the Year (Photo: Publicity) Photo 7 of 10 – Codename Cassius 7 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 10 – A Date With Your Idol! (Photo: Publicity) Photo 9 of 10 – Predators (Photo: Publicity) Photo 10 of 10 – Delirium (Photo: Publicity)

This Tuesday (12) the actor Topher Grace is completing 44 years of age and displays a beautiful career in the world of entertainment. The artist is very charismatic, in addition to having played countless successful characters that have won over millions of people around the planet.

The Hollywood star is very discreet with his personal life, and he had to work hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Topher is always involved in some super production and has made it clear to everyone that he is not afraid to face new challenges. The actor is an important name in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Topher Grace’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 10 productions in which he was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

