‘Torcida Rumo ao Hexa’: SEMP TCL promotion will give away more than 160 TVs by the end of the year

THE SEMP TCL announced, this Monday (11), several products with a commercial focus on the World Cup in Qatar, which will be held in November this year. In addition, the brand presented the promotion “Twisted Towards Hexa” with several awards. According to the company, more than 160 Mini LED TVs of the brand will be raffled off for customers who compare one of the participating products until December 18th and register on the official promotion page.

The TV drawn by the company is a 65-inch QLED MINI LED TV and there will be one draw per month, with the first scheduled for the 13th of August and the last for the 4th of January of the next year. TCL’s participating products include TVs, soundbars, air conditioning and cell phones. The SEMP brand is participating in the action only its televisions. The full promotion rules “Twisted Towards Hexa” can be found here.

The company’s expectation with this promotional action is to increase sales of products aimed at accompanying the games of the world football tournament, and the numbers point to this scenario. “In 2018, we had a significant increase in sales of TCL TVs in Brazil compared to the previous two years. The result was driven by the last football world championship and for 2022 we are confident that we will see a similar movement. For this, we bet on new highly competitive and premium quality models on the market, to help our consumers celebrate football with us”, said SEMP TCL CEO in Brazil, Yue Haiping. Did you like the promotion? Will you participate? Tell us in the comments below!

