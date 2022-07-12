Tourist films snow avalanche on mountain and is hit by landslide; watch video – World

One snow avalanche that hit a mountain in Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, was caught on video by a tourist, who ended up being hit by the landslide. The case happened last Friday (8), when Harry Shimmin was hiking through the place.

The video was shared on his Instagram profile, along with the account of what happened. According to Harry Shimmin, he was in a group of eight people strolling through the Tian Shan mountain rangeand ended up catching the avalanche with his cell phone camera, when he had moved away from the others to take pictures of the landscape.

Even with the snow coming down towards him, he kept filming the natural event until he was hit by it. “While I was taking pictures, I heard the sound of deep ice breaking behind me. This is where the video starts. I had been there for a few minutes, so I knew there was a shelter right next to me. I was on the edge of a cliff, so I managed to protect myself,” Shimmin said.

“Yes, I left it to the last second to move, and yes, I know it would have been safer to move into the shelter right away. I am very aware that I took a great risk. I felt in control, but regardless, when the snow started to fall and it got dark and hard to breathe, I was stuck and thought I might die.”

no injuries

After the avalanche descended, he said he left the site with only his body covered in a small layer of snow, and without any scratches. He also said he knew the rest of the group was a safe distance away from the event, so he assumed it would be okay.

“When I joined them [o grupo], I could see that everyone was safe, although one had cut her knee. Another fell off a horse and suffered some light bruises. The entire group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive. It was only later that we realized how lucky we were. If we had walked another 5 minutes, we would all be dead,” he concluded.