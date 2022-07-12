Twitter Sues Elon Musk For Allegedly Violating Acquisition Agreement | Technology

Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating a $44 billion deal to buy the social network, and asked a Delaware court to order the billionaire to complete the deal, according to a court filing.

“Having put on a public spectacle to bring Twitter into the picture, and signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes he – unlike the other parties subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, mock the company, harm its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away,” the suit reads.

On Friday, Musk announced the termination of the deal, alleging that Twitter violated its terms by failing to respond to requests for information about fake accounts or spam on the social network, which is critical to the company’s business performance.

The billionaire’s departure from the business came three months after he reached an agreement with Twitter’s board of directors. Before the purchase offer, Musk even acquired 9% of the shares of the social network.

The richest man in the world had been questioning the platform about the number of fake and spam accounts, and had already threatened to back out of the purchase if he couldn’t carry out his own analysis. The social network says that fake profiles represent less than 5% of its base of 229 million users.

But Musk says his partial analysis of data provided by the company shows the number is higher.

According to his lawyers, everything indicates that the information disclosed about the suspicious accounts is “false or materially misleading”.

“Musk’s advisors’ preliminary analysis of the information provided by Twitter to date makes Musk strongly believe that the protection of fake and spam accounts included in the reported user count is much higher than 5%,” the billionaire’s lawyers said in a statement. letter sent to the SEC this Friday.

On Monday, Twitter said it had not breached any of its obligations under a merger deal with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and had already announced on Friday that it would take legal action to keep the deal.

Faced with the threats, the billionaire even published a meme mocking the social network. The post has 4 sentences and pictures of him next to each statement laughing:

“They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. So they wouldn’t release bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in Court. Now they have to release bot information in Court.”