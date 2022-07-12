Uber, a history full of scandals | Technology

The history of the transport platform Uber, created in 2010, is full of harassment scandals, piracy, industrial espionage and legal disputes.

The latest, revealed by an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, showed on Sunday that transportation company Uber used ethically questionable and potentially illegal tactics to fuel its frenetic global expansion nearly a decade ago.

But this is not the first time the company has been involved in controversy. Check previous cases:

Independent or salaried?

From the beginning, Uber has been in the crosshairs for its labor practices in dozens of countries.

The company strongly defends the use of the self-employed status, but court decisions in many countries have forced it to recognize its employees as employees.

In 2021, the British court put an end to five years of judgments and ruled that Uber should guarantee a minimum wage and paid holidays to its drivers.

Two months later, a “landmark” agreement allowed Uber’s 70,000 drivers to be represented by a union.

Shortly after, the French and Dutch Justices considered that the drivers are governed by an employment contract.

In 2019, California also started to consider the company’s drivers as salaried employees. However, in 2020, Uber launched a counteroffensive by passing a referendum on workers’ self-employment status. However, a judge ruled the referendum unconstitutional, prompting Uber to file an appeal.

In 2017, Uber, accused of tolerating a sexist and violent culture, launched an internal investigation. Its co-founder, Travis Kalanick, was forced to resign for encouraging brutal management practices.

In addition, the company fired 20 workers after 215 reports of inappropriate behavior and bullying worldwide.

In India, one of the company’s directors was fired after trying to discredit the testimony of a woman raped by a driver in 2014.

In 2018, a former Uber engineer filed a complaint in San Francisco for being denied a pay raise after reporting cases of discrimination and sexual harassment against women at the company.

Apparently, she dropped the lawsuit after a confidential settlement in which the company paid several employees $10 million to avoid legal action.

In 2017, the American Justice investigated suspicions of corruption abroad and the use of illegal programs to spy on competitors or evade government oversight.

Uber has implemented “a sophisticated strategy to destroy, conceal, conceal and falsify records and documents with the intent to impede or interfere with government investigations,” according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The former head of “intelligence” at Uber revealed that he received $ 4.5 million not to criticize the company.

In early 2018, Waymo, a Google subsidiary for the development of autonomous vehicles, accused Uber of stealing technological secrets about the autonomous driving system.

That year, Uber had to interrupt its testing for several months after the death of a woman hit by an Uber self-driving car in Arizona.

To resolve the demand, Uber paid Waymo $245 million.

In November 2017, Uber admitted that the data of 57 million users, customers and drivers had been hacked. The company had known about this since November 2016, but deposited $100,000 for hackers to keep silent.

In 2018, France ordered Uber to pay a €400,000 fine for hiding this hack. The company was also ordered to pay two fines of more than one million euros in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.