United thrash Liverpool without CR7 and with Fred’s cover goal

Manchester United thrashed Liverpool 4-0 this morning at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand – even without Cristiano Ronaldo, who claimed personal problems and is not with the team. The confrontation was a friendly that marked the beginning of the pre-season of the two English teams. Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri scored the Red Devils’ goals.

United’s next match will take place next Friday (15), at 7:05 am (GMT), at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium, in Victoria, Australia. The Reds travel to Singapore, where, also on Friday, they face Crystal Palace, at the National Stadium in Singapore, at 9:35 am.

How was the game

The game was manager Erik ten Hag’s first appointment in charge of United – the manager was at Ajax last season. The Dutchman sent to the field a very competitive team with: De Gea; Luke Shaw, Lindelof, Varane and Dalot; McTominay, Fred and Bruno Fernandes; Rashford, Sancho and Martial.

Jürgen Klopp, who has worked for many years at Liverpool, has chosen a more alternative team. Alisson; Mabaya, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez and Chambers; Henderson, Morton and Harvey Elliott; Fabio Carvalho, Luis Diaz and Firmino.

The match started hot, with Liverpool forcing De Gea to make two saves. However, defensive flaws defined how the first half was dictated.

At 11 minutes, Bruno Fernandes crossed the ball in the area, Mabaya cut very badly and Sancho took the rebound completely free. He kicked hard into Alisson’s left corner.

Already at 29, Nat Phillips and Gomez messed up, and got away badly. Fred took the rebound and sent it from outside the area covering Alisson. A great goal.

The third came out at 31, with another defensive failure. Rhys Williams tried to pass and was blocked, Martial took off in speed and kicked with a cavadinha on the goalkeeper’s exit.

In the second half, Klopp put on several starters such as Salah, Fabinho and Virgil Van Dijk, and promoted the debut of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez – hired from Benfica for an initial value of 75 million euros (about R$ 408 million at the current price). ).

But the German coach’s team couldn’t put pressure on, stopped in the good marking of United and still took the fourth goal.

In the 30th minute, defender Eric Bailly intercepted a pass in the defense, pulled the counterattack in an individual play and played for Facundo Pellistri. The striker played from the side to Diallo, who returned it and the 20-year-old hit a cross to beat Adrián – who entered the final stage in place of Alisson.

Liverpool’s best chance only came in the 41st minute of the second half, Salah hit placed and the ball hit the post. The rebound stayed with Darwin, who kicked away from the goal with goalkeeper Heaton already down.

Those who support United didn’t see Cristiano Ronaldo in ten Hag’s scheme, but they could see a more organized team than in the last games of last season.