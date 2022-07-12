Vacation! We separate 7 movies for you to enjoy the vibe of the moment

July is one of the most anticipated months of the year and for good reason: holidays! It’s that moment we take to rest and recharge our energies for studies. Not to mention travel, right? If there’s a right time, it’s now!

On the other hand, the colder temperature of winter makes you want to stay at home and enjoy your time on the couch. If you’re like me and love to do movie marathons, come check out what we’ve prepared here. After all, nothing better than a themed marathon, right?

Come check it out!

Ibiza

This one is for the “all-in-one” adventurers. In the film, three friends embark on a trip to Barcelona until one of them decides to chase a DJ to the island of Ibiza. Make an effort!

Mama Mia!

You can’t decide which part of the movie is better: the ABBA songs or the breathtaking views of Greece. “Mother Mia!” it’s fun, lively and leaves your spirits high. There’s no mistake!

love hangover

You know that “On Vacation With Ex” vibe? This movie hits the nail on the head with an unexpected meeting between ex-boyfriends and current ones. The comedy stars Jason Segal and Mila Kunis. Is there any way to get better?

The Last Song

One of the first films that joined Miley Cyrus’ resume is yet another adaptation of Nicholas Sparks. And it’s amazing! That’s what happens when you combine a teen romance set on the beach with Miley’s voice. Who knows the memorized lyrics of “When I Look At You”?

aquamarine

If you were born in the 2000s, this movie is better known as “the mermaid movie you watched when you were younger”. Jokes aside, the feature is super fun and manages to talk about both love and friendship. Not to mention the mermaid accessories, right? They are everything!

Fake wife

An unquestionable classic of comedies. With Jennifer Aniston, Brooklyn Decker and Adam Sandler in the cast, the film is set in Hawaii. Is there any way to get better? Romantic comedy is exactly what you want from a holiday movie: funny, easy, not-so-serious, and most of all, comforting.

XOXO

Who likes parties, rolês and lots of electronic music… this movie is for you! With a vibe very similar to Coachella, the film follows several characters going to the same music festival. And that includes an impeccable costume, okay?