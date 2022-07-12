Via Varejo has open positions. Check out the opportunities

Via Varejo, the largest retail chain in the field of home appliances and electronics, has open positions with different positions. Check out!

Via Varejo, the largest retail chain in the home appliances and electronics sector, has open positions, most of them for the state of São Paulo with different positions. Therefore, check below which positions are being offered, advantages, benefits and locations of opportunities.

Areas

The vacancies offered by Via Varejo require knowledge and experience in specific areas, such as Administration, Logistics, Marketing, Planning, Information Technology, among others. Thus, depending on the intended vacancy, it is necessary to have a medium, technical or higher level (in progress or completed).

benefits

In summary, Via Varejo offers its employees the following benefits:

Meal ticket;

Extensions of maternity and paternity leave;

Life insurance;

Telemedicine;

Dental and medical assistance;

Private pension;

Among other benefits.

vacancies

Therefore, the vacancies offered by Via Varejo are distributed as follows:

Internal Assistant – Camaçari (BA);

Internal Assistant – Ribeirão Preto (SP);

HR Administrative Analyst Pl – São Caetano do Sul (SP);

Senior Data Analyst – São Paulo (SP);

Junior Customer Experience Analyst – Jundiaí (SP);

Marketing Analyst Pl – São Paulo (SP)

Marketplace Analyst Pl – São Paulo (SP)

Product Analyst – São Paulo (SP)

Senior Credit Risk Analyst – São Caetano do Sul (SP).

Anyone interested in applying for one of the vacancies offered by Via Varejo must register on the platform.

Via Retail

Based in São Caetano do Sul, in the state of São Paulo, Via Varejo was founded in 2010 and is a Brazilian retail company. Thus, it is responsible for the Casas Bahia and Ponto store chains and also for their respective virtual stores, belonging to the furniture manufacturer Bartira. Furthermore, she is the administrator of the e-commerce site Extra.com.br.

In short, Via Varejo operates in more than 400 Brazilian municipalities in 20 states and the Federal District, with more than 900 stores and approximately 50,000 employees.

