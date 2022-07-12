VIDEO: Pilot makes emergency landing between cars on a US highway – Cavok Brasil

A camera attached to an aircraft filmed the exact dramatic moment a pilot made an emergency landing with his small aircraft on a highway in the state of North Carolina, USA.

The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot landed a plane on Highway 19 on Sunday, July 3. The video was released on Saturday by the police agency.

Pilot Vincent Fraser said he was flying with his father-in-law in an Aero Commander 100 after seeing a property he bought near Fontana Lake. That’s when he said the engine started to fail.

“I started reviewing my checklist and I was able to get the aircraft to restart and sort of fly a little bit, but it would only fly for 3-5 seconds, and then come back and start sinking again,” he said.

With the plane rapidly dropping in altitude, Fraser looked for a safe place to land. With the difficult mountainous terrain, Highway 19 was the best spot.

“By the grace of God, I looked to my left, and you couldn’t see it before because, you know, it’s just valleys and mountains, but there’s a road – that road that I landed on right there, perfectly lined up,” he said.

Dodging several lanes of traffic and power lines, Fraser made a successful emergency landing.

On Facebook, the sheriff applauded the pilot, who maintained control of the aircraft to safety, passing with the plane a few meters from vehicles and coming in the opposite direction.

“What an incredible job,” said Sheriff Curtis Cochran. “There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but didn’t.” The sheriff also reported that no one was injured.

Fraser will fly home to Florida this week. He said he received his private pilot license last October and has just under 100 hours of flying experience.