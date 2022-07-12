VIDEO: Security camera catches young man without driver’s license running over pedestrian in Campo Grande | Mato Grosso do Sul

Security cameras recorded the exact moment when a 35-year-old man was run over by a young man in the São Conrado neighborhood, in Campo Grande – in the early hours of Sunday (10). Police said the 25-year-old driver was driving without a driver’s license.

According to the incident report, the victim was crossing Pampulha Street, when she was run over and thrown to the other side of the road. Security camera footage shows the moment of the collision. (See the video above).

With the force of the crash, the victim was thrown against another motorcycle, which was parked, while the motorcyclist crashed into a car, which was also stopped. The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was triggered and sent the two involved to Santa Casa.

1 of 1 Driver and pedestrian injured — Photo: Security Camera / Reproduction Driver and pedestrian were injured – Photo: Security Camera / Reproduction

According to the medical bulletin, the victim underwent surgery due to a fracture in the tibia and remains hospitalized in the infirmary, conscious, oriented, breathing without the aid of devices.

The driver is hospitalized in serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), breathing with the help of devices, with head trauma and fractures on the face.

The case will be investigated, being registered as culpable bodily injury in the direction of vehicle. Monitoring cameras should be analyzed to clarify the accident.