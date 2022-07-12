What is it and how to make the bokeh effect in your photos?

Bokeh effect, also called portrait mode, is a feature capable of blurring or blurring the background of an image to emphasize and highlight an object or person that is closer to the lens. It is a feature widely used in professional photography, but nowadays it can also be accessed by smartphone.

Understand what this effect is and how it was adapted for small smartphone cameras in our dedicated article.

Read too:

What is cell phone ring sampling rate?

What is smartphone camera night mode and how does it work?

What is bokeh effect?

The word boken has Japanese origins and is inspired by the word boke (ボケ), which means “shaky effect” or “mist”, or from boke-aki, which means “the quality of the blurring effect”. Its pronunciation is bo-qué.

In the photography world, bokeh is also known as “background blur” because that’s basically what happens when it’s applied. It aims to highlight the main figure in the photograph, but depending on the situation and the background, or how the effect is employed, it can bring a more beautiful aesthetic to the final image.

To do this, he either blurs or distorts everything behind the main subject of the photo, which reduces distractions by giving him more focus. If it is done in a landscape in an open place and with light, for example, it can guarantee the famous points of light defined in the background that bring a very charming aesthetic in the photo.

It started to be used in professional photographic cameras, since for this it is necessary that it has a good physical diameter of aperture. Therefore, smaller cameras bring the effect a little “lighter”.

This is what happens with smartphones, for example. The bokeh effect has already reached smartphones and nowadays it is found in intermediate models too, not just in the most advanced ones. It is also known as the famous Portrait Mode, in addition to other names such as blur, dynamic focus, depth effect, among others.

That is, before it was exclusive to professional photography and now it is possible to make the bokeh effect in your home photos with any smartphone that has this feature.

How does the bokeh effect happen on smartphones?

As already mentioned above, in DSLR and mirrorless cameras, the bokeh effect depends a lot on the size of the sensor and the aperture of the lenses, since they are able to focus on a closer area and with that they are able to isolate an object from the rest.

But on smartphones it happens otherwise. Mobile devices are quite small, so you can’t rely on physically large apertures to bring out the bokeh effect like in still cameras. In fact, the size of this opening is pretty much fixed on most smartphones.

So they found other solutions to guarantee the feature on these devices. The most used and most popular solution is the use of a combination of two cameras, or called a dual camera. There is still the possibility of a smartphone with a camera to bring the bokeh effect, but it does this through image post-processing software. Some devices even use infrared.

The dual camera method is the most found nowadays. They use as inspiration the human eye itself, or rather, the human eyes. In the same way that the two eyes unite two images to form one, the lens can also do this. As they are positioned in slightly different locations, the image captured by each lens is slightly different from the other. This helps serve as a basis for differentiating the distance of elements.

That is, the closer an object is to the camera, the greater the difference in its position in the two images. That way, the device can get an idea of ​​the depth of the image, and that’s where the algorithm works to blur what’s in the background, which is the background.

This method has already improved considerably since the first time it was used on smartphones to bring up the bokeh mode, back in 2014. Nowadays it even manages to make a progressive blur, where elements that are further away are more blurred than those that are is closer to the main object.

But it is important to note that in some smartphone models, the two lenses have different focal lengths, and this can bring some limitations. If one of them is a wide angle, for example, you can’t apply the bokeh effect on a wide photograph, since the second sensor is not wide angle, so it doesn’t guarantee a second image of the same size to be compared and create the map of depth of the entire image.

Nowadays some manufacturers put a second sensor with this exclusive function, so it’s cheaper, so it’s a feature present even in cheaper models. In this case it is called a depth sensor.

As for the other methods, there is dual pixel autofocus, in which each pixel of the camera sensor is produced from 2 photodiodes that can detect light coming from the right and left, creating two slightly different photos. In this case the bokeh effect is not as efficient as when using two cameras. That’s why companies also use artificial intelligence to help with the feature.

It is the case of the iPhone XR, for example, which combines these two methods of dual pixel and artificial intelligence in the single rear camera to bring the Portrait Mode, and therefore it only works with people, not animals or objects in general.

On the front, the iPhone X brought the TrueDepth sensor, which brings the infrared system capable of drawing a three-dimensional map of the surface, and therefore is also used for facial recognition. Already in the photos, he can recognize the person’s face and blur the rest of the image.

How to access the effect on smartphones?

In this case, there is no universal answer because each smartphone has different camera software depending on the brand and, therefore, the way to access the bokeh effect is different for each one.

First, you need to make sure that the device in question has this feature, something that can be seen in its specifications. On some models it is only available on the rear camera, on others both the rear and the front.

Overall it’s pretty easy to get to the effect. Most camera software will show you this option as soon as you open the camera app. In that case look for Portrait mode, or selective focus, or dynamic focus, which are all bokeh effects. It’s how it appears on the iPhone, for example.

In some software, the option does not appear right away, you have to open the program’s tools option menu. In the case of the Motorola example below, it can be accessed through the menu or the portrait icon. The software even allows the user to control the blur level.

If your smartphone doesn’t have this feature, there are still some applications that promise to apply a blur to the background of the photo through their software, such as Snapseed, PicsArt and Adobe Lightroom.