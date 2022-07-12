Wide Shot: Film brilliantly recreates the energy of Elvis Presley – 7/11/2022

The new edition of the Plano Geral podcast brings all the information about the biggest movie openings this week. Next Thursday’s biggest release is “Elvis,” the long-awaited biography of the King of Rock Elvis Presley. The film is directed by Australian Baz Luhrman, known for his exuberant works such as “Moulin Rouge” and “The Great Gatsby”.

At two and forty hours, the film spans from childhood to Elvis’ downfall with great energy. The cast is headed by newcomer Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, who plays Colonel Tom Parker, the actor’s manager and agent for more than two decades. The podcast brings an excerpt from the interview that Luhrmann gave at the Cannes Festival, commenting on the spiritual side of Elvis’ music, which had the influence of black music in its creation and formation (listen in the archive from minute 0:00).

The filmmaker also commented on the fact that Elvis dealt with music as an element that was part of his spirituality, which he lived and incorporated on stage. “I know a super famous rock star, friend of mine, who is very famous for the way he moves. And I talk.. you know? this rock star friend of mine practices, trains his moves, Michael Jackson rehearsed his steps, Fred Astaire rehearsed his steps. Elvis didn’t stand in front of the mirror and create a choreography. He just kind of felt it,” commented Luhrmann.

“He really felt it and I think it has something to do with spirituality. I think he got into the spirit. And like there were some movements, gestures, but he would leave the music, he would become the music, which is something that has to do with with the gospel and the Pentecostal experience”, added the filmmaker (listen from minute 11:52)

The podcast also features the premiere of David Cronenberg’s new film, “Crimes of the Future”, a portrait of a future where the human body is capable of generating new organs. Despite the theme dear to the director – and the cast that includes Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux – the film does not achieve the strength of the Canadian director’s previous films. After the cinemas, the film will arrive on the Mubi platform on the 29th. Flávia Guerra and Thiago Stivaletti enjoy the launch and tell us what their favorite Cronenberg films are. The edition also provides an overview of where to watch the director’s films on streaming, on platforms such as HBO Max (which has “M Butterfly” and “Marks of Violence”) and Mubi (with “Maps to the Stars”) (listen to the archive above from minute 18:15).

In Brazilian cinema, the surprise is “Os Primeiros Soldados”, with Johnny Massaro and Renata Carvalho, about the first victims of AIDS in the 1980s. The film shows how a community of LGBTQIA+ friends in Vitória, Espírito Santo, dealt with the arrival of the disease, at a time when the press did not give much information about it and the few palliative treatments were still unknown. The film is the first fiction feature by Rodrigo de Oliveira, who spent his youth in Vitória. Actor Johnny Massaro has been standing out in cinema in features such as “The Movie of My Life” and “All Reasons to Forget”. He went on a diet that included three weeks of daily 14-hour fasts to slim down for the role. (learn all about the movie by listening from minute 37:50).

