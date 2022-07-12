With Méndez coveted in the market, Corinthians’ old desire, 24-year-old defender is free in the market

Timão awaits the arrival of Balbuena, agreed with the São Paulo club for the sequence of the season

The expectation is that the Corinthians announce the arrival of Fabián Balbuena this Monday (11). The club hit the last details that were missing to close the hiring of the Paraguayan defender. It is worth remembering that in the last few days, john victor said goodbye to Parque São Jorge.

In addition to him, other defenders have drawn the attention of the foreign market. Raul Gustavo has had his name linked to Milan recently, as well as Robert Renan was on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, who are expected to make a proposal soon. Uruguayan Bruno Méndez had an offer from Cruz Azul and is being probed.

Defender Adryelson got his release in court and is free on the market. The player has polls from clubs in Brazil, the United States, Japan and Portugal. Recently, he had his name linked to Timão, with the board monitoring his situation after returning to Sport, on loan.

“In the last few days, they were: São Paulo, Corinthians, Internacional, Braga, and Vitória de Guimarães, both from Portugal. Just speculation. Nothing came to Sport. Managers try to put him in another club. Whether with sale, or loan”, revealed Pedro Maranhão, who covers Sport’s day, in June this year.