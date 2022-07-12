With rare injury and two games in a year, Berro leaves America

photo: Moor Panda / America Orlando Berro played only two matches with the America’s shirt

America reported, on the afternoon of this Monday (11), that Colombian striker Orlando Berro will not remain at the club for the remainder of the season. The bond between the parties was expected to end at the end of this month of July.

Due to physical problems, the foreigner played only two matches with the Coelho shirt. Since arriving in America in July 2021, Berro has been dealing with injuries in the tibia region and left knee.

Whenever the attacker returned to the lawns, the bruises swelled again, as a sign of inflammation. In November, the problem worsened due to a fungus contracted in the region of Tbia. The athlete had to undergo surgery and was hospitalized for more than two weeks.

“It is a very rare injury. There are only 15 registered cases. So, it is something very unusual. It was very difficult for me not to do what I like, which is playing football. he went from being hospitalized to thinking all night about what he was, not sleeping, thinking about many things. It happened from one moment to the next,” Berro said in November.

recovery

America showed solidarity and renewed the bond with the Colombian as he went through the recovery process. The contract, which was expected to expire at the end of December 2021, was extended to the end of July 2022.

Currently, Berro is in the final process of treating the injury. In June, the attacker had already started the physical transition work. In recent weeks, he even participated in training with the alviverde cast.