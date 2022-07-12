With Soteldo and Nahuel Bustos by “a thread”, São Paulo makes a decision for the ‘end of dreams’

Tricolor Paulista is looking for options in the market to strengthen the squad for the sequence of the season

In recent days, the Sao Paulo became more active in the market in search for hires. Soteldo’s name, which is in disrepute at Tigres-MEX, became a subject again. The player was in the plans at the beginning of the year, however, with the interest of Greek football, he is also ruled out for this window.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, São Paulo is interested in hiring Nahuel Bustos. The 24-year-old striker, who belongs to the City Group, is expected to leave Girona and Tricolor are trying to convince City representatives to loan the Argentine. Board sees negotiation as difficult.

According to investigations by Bolavip Brasil, the board activated its scout department to search for football players from abroad. The board understands that the “wing” so awaited by Ceni, who has the qualities to be a starter and fits in the financial side, is not in Brazil.

The managers understand that they are able to hire a South American player as a good market opportunity in European football, as is the case with Nahuel Bustos. If you can’t close with the Argentine, the Club already has a list for plan B.