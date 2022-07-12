‘Without arriving anything from Europe’, Balbuena tells ESPN that he is ‘almost right’ with Corinthians

To ESPN, defender Fabian Balbuena confirmed that he is ‘almost certain’ to return to Corinthians after suspending his contract in Russia

O Corinthians live decisive dayss to hit the back of Fabian Balbuena. ‘Free’ on the market after suspend for one year his contract with Dynamo Moscow (RUS)the defender told the ESPN that the return to Parque São Jorge is ‘almost right’. In contact with the report, the defender cHe confirmed that he will spend a few days with his family in Paraguay, and that the trip to Brazil could take place this week.

The player’s decision to temporarily leave the Moscow club is based on the FIFA resolution that authorized athletes who play in Russian and Ukrainian leagues to suspend their ties until June 2023, still in view of the existing conflict between the countries.

THE ESPNBalbuena proved to be close to a deal with Corinthians and, according to the defender, “Nothing arrived from Europe”.

The return of the Paraguayan is a wish from Timão to reinforce the squad in the final stretch of 2022, which will have the entire second round of the Brazilian championship and the quarter-finals of CONMEBOL Libertadoresin front of Flamengo.

Corinthians can still confirm a spot in the same phase for the Brazil’s Cupgiven that beat Santos 4-0 in the first leg. The rivals face each other this Wednesday (13), in Vila Belmiro.

Fabian Balbuena arriving at Neo Química Arena Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag. Corinthians

According to information gathered in the last week by Osvaldo Pascoalcommentator for the sports channels of disneythe Corinthians has been moving around for days to try to sign the defender, and conversations have moved forward recently.

The search for a defender intensified at Corinthians with the departure of João Victor, negotiated with Benfica. The young man, trained in the basic categories, yielded 8 million euros (about R$ 44 million) to the coffers of Timão, which held 55% of the player’s economic rights.

The club has already closed the arrival of striker Yuri Alberto, who agreed with Corinthians in an exchange that took goalkeeper Ivan and attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan to the zenith, from Russia. The negotiations were settled on a season-long loan.

At the age of 30, Balbuena defended the Parque São Jorge team between 2016 and 2018, winning a title Brazilian Championship (2017) and two of Paulista Championship (2017 and 2018). The Paraguayan left the club to defend the West Hamat Premier League.