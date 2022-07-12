Without Rony, see Abel’s options to climb Palmeiras in Choque-Rei | palm trees

The possible absence of Rony for the match against São Paulo, Thursday, for the Copa do Brasil, should make coach Abel Ferreira break his head to climb Palmeiras.

Rony suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh in the goalless draw against Fortaleza, last Sunday, for the Brasileirão. After making a sprint, the attacker fell to the lawn and was eventually replaced.

Ron will undergo an evaluation this Tuesday, when the cast re-introduces themselves and begins preparation for King Shock. If the striker is unable to play, Abel Ferreira will have to look for alternatives in a squad with few options in the sector.

Rony is having the best season since he arrived at Palmeiras. Acting as a centre-forward, he scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 40 games in 2022. He is Verdão’s top scorer this season.

With a muscle injury, Rafael Navarro is out of Thursday’s match. The striker even started the game against Cerro Porteño for Libertadores as a starter, but left the field in the first half after feeling his right thigh. Rony came in, scored two goals – one of them with a bicycle – and guaranteed the rout over the Paraguayan team.

Two other options in the sector train at the Football Academy, but cannot enter the field yet. These are the cases of José Manuel López and Miguel Merentiel, who are still waiting for the transfer window to open – on July 18 – to be regularized.

Endrick, the main striker of the Palmeiras base, can only be used from July 21, when he turns 16 and signs his first professional contract.

Improvisations or schema change?

Coach Abel Ferreira can choose to make a simple exchange in the search for the ideal replacement for Rony. Gabriel Silva, 20, took his place in the final stretch of the match against Fortaleza. The choice to be incumbent, however, is unlikely. The striker has only two goals as a professional and has been slowly transitioning to the main group, being an option for games.

Another possibility, also unlikely, is the recovery of Gabriel Veron and the possibility of the attacker’s improvisation as a reference in the attack. The striker undergoes treatment after having suffered a cut and taken 11 stitches in his foot.

The biggest possibility is in the lineup of Wesley or Breno Lopes in the role, with the second coming out in front for having played in the position in the period in which he defended Juventude. The entry of Breno Lopes would also resolve the tactical issue, avoiding a change of scheme.

If he doesn’t decide to improvise any of the attackers available in Rony’s spot, Abel Ferreira will have to change the scheme. There would be two options: play with three defenders and a line of five in midfield. Or a 4-4-2 with Dudu and one more striker up front, without having a center forward reference.

Palmeiras and São Paulo enter the field on Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, played at Morumbi, São Paulo won 1-0.

To advance, Palmeiras need to win by a difference of two or more goals in normal time. If they win by a difference of just one, the decision will be on penalties.

