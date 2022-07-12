World is expected to surpass 8 billion people by 2022

Since the mid-20th century, world has experienced unprecedented population growth. The world population more than tripled between 1950 and 2020. India is expected to overtake China as the most populous country by 2023.

The world population more than tripled between 1950 and 2020Source: Getty Images

The United Nations marks World Population Day this July 11, warning that in this year, 2022, the eight billionth inhabitant of the Earth will be born.

For UN Secretary-General António Guterres, it will be a time to celebrate diversity and “marvel at advances in health that have extended lifespan and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.”

shared responsibility

He recalls that reaching a global population of eight billion is a numerical milestone. But the focus must remain on people as a shared responsibility, which is “taking care of the planet” and honoring mutual commitments.

According to the report published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world population is projected to peak at about 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100.

The study points out that the global population is growing at the slowest pace since 1950, having fallen below 1% in 2020. The latest UN projections suggest that the world population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

Half of the 8 billion added to the world’s population was a result of the demographic expansion of Asia. Africa made the second largest contribution, with nearly 400 million.

Ten countries contributed to more than half of population growth: India, China and Nigeria are the countries with the highest rate. Africa and Asia are expected to drive population growth until the 9th billion is reached in 2037.

The survey shows that more than half of the projected increase in global population between 2022 and 2050 is concentrated in just eight countries: Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.

The populations of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania are expected to grow rapidly, between 2% and 3% per year between 2022 and 2050.

According to the data, the disparate population growth rates among the largest countries in the world will change their ranking by size: India is expected to overtake China as the most populous country in 2023.

inequalities

Guterres says that a world of eight billion people means “eight billion opportunities to live dignified and fulfilled lives”. On the other hand, he recalls that we live in a world of great inequality and highlights the issue of gender.

The UN leader points out that we are witnessing new attacks on women’s rights, including essential health services. Complications related to pregnancy and childbirth are still the leading cause of death among girls aged 15 to 19 years.

Data

According to UN data, since the mid-20th century, the world has experienced unprecedented population growth. The world population more than tripled in size between 1950 and 2020.

The world population growth rate peaked between 1965 and 1970, when the number of people increased by an average of 2.1% per year.

During the period 2000 to 2020, although the global population grew at an average annual rate of 1.2%, 48 countries or areas grew at least twice as fast: these included 33 countries or areas in Africa and 12 in Asia.

Adult life expectancy in the developed world has increased since the mid-20th century – the number of people reaching the age of 100 has never been greater than it is today.

Worldwide, the number of deaths in relation to population size has been decreasing since the 1950s. Over the next few decades, United Nations projections predict a continued gradual decrease in age-specific death rates.

Source: Un News