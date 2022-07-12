Xiaomi 12 Lite is officially launched and arrives in Brazil

Xiaomi has finally released the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which represents the most basic and most affordable model of the company’s new smartphone family. The device had its worldwide launch after being awaited by many, bringing some very interesting specifications for those who want a more intermediate model.

Best of all, the company will bring the Xiaomi 12 Lite to Brazil this week, and it should arrive tomorrow, July 12, at a specific event here in the country.

Read too:

Xiaomi 12S Ultra range is announced with Leica lenses

Xiaomi launches Poco X4 GT and Poco F4; check the specs

Xiaomi 12 Lite promises to bring “style and freedom”

The new Xiaomi 12 Lite is a more affordable option for those who want to guarantee a more current and modern model of the company today. It has a look very similar to the other members of the family, with 3 color options.

The sides of the device are straighter and the back is all flat, as well as the front that has flat glass. Its AMOLED screen is 6.55 inches with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), HDR10+ and support for Dolby Vision. In addition, it supports up to 68 million colors with TrueColor. One of the highlights of the model is that it already comes with a biometric sensor on the screen itself.

Another interesting detail is that the Xiaomi 12 Lite has a refresh rate that can vary between 60 to 120 Hz depending on the activity performed, and a touch sampling rate that goes up to 240 Hz. In this way, it guarantees faster reaction speed on the screen, something very important especially in competitive games. Another advantage is that it also ensures more fluid navigation between applications.

Its processor is the Snapdragon 778G, which is the same as seen in the previous version, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The GPU is the Adreno 642L, with options of up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

He also gains prominence in his cameras. On the back are 3 sensors, the main one being 1080 MP (f/1.52) ensuring greater resolution. The other two are an 8 MP wide-angle lens (f/2.2) with a 120-degree field of view and a 2 MP macro lens (f/2.4). In this way, it offers some features like eye tracking focus, portrait mode, night mode and motion capture. On the front it offers a 32 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The battery is 4,300mAh, which can be considered even smaller than expected, as most modern models currently have battery options from 4,500 to 5,000mAh. However, it stands out for its fast charging that can reach up to 67 W. The charger is already included in the box and has this capacity. According to the company, this ensures that the Xiaomi 12 Lite gets up to 50% of its charge in just 13 minutes of power.

It has IP53 certification that guarantees resistance to water splashes and dust, in addition to offering 4G VoLTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC connectivity for approach.

Finally, it already comes with Android 12 out of the box, but with the company’s MIUI 13 customization.

price and availability

Xiaomi 12 Lite was initially launched in Europe with 3 color options, which are Black (black), Lite Green (light green) and Lite Pink (light pink). There are 3 configuration options depending on the amount of memory of each model, with different prices. Check out the options:

6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal storage: 399 euros (equivalent to around R$2,100 in direct conversion)

8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal storage: 449 euros (equivalent to around R$2,400 in direct conversion)

8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of internal storage: 499 euros (equivalent to around R$2,700 in direct conversion)

However, these converted values ​​are only a basis for European prices. In fact, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will arrive in Brazil with different prices and most likely higher than these because of taxes and fees. These values ​​will only be revealed tomorrow.

The company has already revealed a teaser on its social networks confirming the arrival of the Xiaomi 12 Lite in Brazil at an event that will be held on July 12 at 1:00 pm Brasília time. In the teaser it is possible to notice the colors of the devices, revealing that at least here it will come with the 3 options as in the European market.

Information about the settings options and official prices for each will not be revealed until tomorrow.

Xiaomi 12 Lite full settings

6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+, HDR10+ resolution and support for Dolby Vision, 402 ppi, 20:9

Display with hole, 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 240 Hz sampling rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Platform Up to 2.4GHz

6GB or 8GB RAM (LPDDR4x)

128GB or 256GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2)

32 MP front camera (5P, f/2.45)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor (Samsung HM2, 6P, 1/1.52”); Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2 and 120-degree field of view); Telemacro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, stereo sound and biometric sensor integrated into the display

4,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging (charger included)

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 159.3 x 73.7 x 7.29 millimeters

Weight: 173 grams

Source: Xiaomi