Zelensky describes Nord Stream’s turbine shipment to Germany as ‘unacceptable’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Canada’s shipment of turbines needed to operate Russia’s Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany was “unacceptable”. He also announced the summoning of the Canadian ambassador to Kiev.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Canada’s envoy to our country on the grounds of an absolutely unacceptable exception to the sanctions regime against Russia,” Zelensky declared in his daily Telegram message.

The Ukrainian president said that Russia will see this shipment as “a show of weakness”. For him, “there is no doubt that Russia will try not only to reduce the shipment of gas to Europe as much as possible, but also to stop it at the most critical moment”.

On Saturday, Canada decided, despite sanctions imposed on Russia, to return the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline turbines that were being repaired in the country to Germany, ignoring Kiev’s pleas not to “fall under the Kremlin’s blackmail”.

Russian giant Gazprom began on Monday morning maintenance work on Nord Stream 1, which carries much of the gas it still supplies to Germany and other Western European countries.

“Nord Stream is stopped (…), which means that the gas has stopped circulating”, the German Economy Ministry confirmed to AFP on Monday.

The deactivation of two pipelines for ten days would theoretically be a technical formality. But in the context of the war in Ukraine and the arm wrestling between Russia and the West over energy, nothing can predict what is to come.

dg-acl/grp/dga/ic/mvv